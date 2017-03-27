Orioles Auctioning Orange Spring Training Jerseys For Charity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced an online charity auction for the 2017 team-issued and game-worn orange Spring Training jerseys.
The auction will take place on orioles.com/auctions until Wednesday, April 5, at 10:00 p.m. ET.
The orange Spring Training jerseys feature the new 2017 design, which includes a Florida patch on the right sleeve and sublimated lettering and numbers on the back of the jerseys, featuring various Major League Baseball and Spring Training logos.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation, which raised nearly $500,000 through game-used memorabilia sales and auctions in 2016.