WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Orioles Auctioning Orange Spring Training Jerseys For Charity

March 27, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced an online charity auction for the 2017 team-issued and game-worn orange Spring Training jerseys.

The auction will take place on orioles.com/auctions until Wednesday, April 5, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The orange Spring Training jerseys feature the new 2017 design, which includes a Florida patch on the right sleeve and sublimated lettering and numbers on the back of the jerseys, featuring various Major League Baseball and Spring Training logos.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation, which raised nearly $500,000 through game-used memorabilia sales and auctions in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia