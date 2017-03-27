Pasadena Man Found Guilty Of Sex Abuse Of A Minor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says a jury found a Pasadena man guilty of sex abuse of a minor.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says 52-year-old Richard Irizarry Minton began sexually molesting a young girl when she was in the 8th grade and continued to molest her for the next three years.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says the severity and occasion of the molestation progressively increased as the victim became older, and says Minton was in a position of trust over the child and intentionally used that position of trust to “groom” the victim over time to accept sexual abuse.

“This case is particularly egregious given the fact that Mr. Minton intentionally used his position of trust to abuse this child over many years,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams in a statement.

“My office will continue to seek justice for our most vulnerable citizens who fall prey to the predators who abuse their positions of trust to commit these heinous acts,” he said.

Minton faces up to 25 years for his convictions. The judge revoked his bond, pending sentencing. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

