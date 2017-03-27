WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Pasadena Man Found Guilty Of Sex Abuse Of A Minor

March 27, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County State's Attorney, Sex Abuse Of A Minor, Sex Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says a jury found a Pasadena man guilty of sex abuse of a minor.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says 52-year-old Richard Irizarry Minton began sexually molesting a young girl when she was in the 8th grade and continued to molest her for the next three years.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney says the severity and occasion of the molestation progressively increased as the victim became older, and says Minton was in a position of trust over the child and intentionally used that position of trust to “groom” the victim over time to accept sexual abuse.

“This case is particularly egregious given the fact that Mr. Minton intentionally used his position of trust to abuse this child over many years,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams in a statement.

“My office will continue to seek justice for our most vulnerable citizens who fall prey to the predators who abuse their positions of trust to commit these heinous acts,” he said.

Minton faces up to 25 years for his convictions. The judge revoked his bond, pending sentencing. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia