Photo Released Of Suspect Who Stole $50K Worth Of Rolex Watches

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released a surveillance photo of the man who stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from a Helzberg Diamonds store.

Police were called just after 7:30 p.m. on March 24, about a theft at the Helzberg Diamonds store located in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle.

An employee told police that a man went into the store, before looking at a display case for watches.

He then took a revolver out of his pocket, before using it to smash the glass display case.

The suspect stole three Rolex watches, before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported, and the suspect did not threaten or point the gun towards anyone.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook