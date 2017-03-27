Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are searching for a woman that they are calling a “vulnerable adult”.
Officials say 75-year old Louise Jenkins was last seen in the 6500 block of Rosemount Avenue around 4 o’clock Monday morning.
She is described as 5’2″ and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, white pants with turquoise and blue flowers, white stockings and red shoes.
If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385.
