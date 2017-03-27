Ravens Move To No. 11 In NFL Power Rankings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens moved up to No. 11 in the latest power rankings after being one of the more active teams at the start of free agency.
The Ravens, who finished 8-8 last season, are now the highest-ranked team that did not have a winning record last season.
The Ravens have added the top free agent in ESPN’s rankings, nose tackle Brandon Williams and the top available safety. Tony Jefferson. They snagged a playmaking running back in Danny Woodhead, thanks to the recruitment of safety Eric Weddle. The team also added cornerback Brandon Carr to the mix and held onto backup quarterback Ryan Mallett.
However, there are still quite a few holes on the team, especially on offense, that need to be addressed before they can move into the Top 10.
Last year, the Ravens were No. 14 in the post-free agency rankings.