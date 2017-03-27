Screening Held Locally For Film On Police-Community Relations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A movie by a Maryland native explores racial profiling and the gap between police officers and the communities they serve.

Congressman Elijah Cummings hosted a screening for the movie, which was partially funded by 60 people who donated more than $51,000, when the director was back in town this weekend.

The Baltimore riots, racial profiling, police relations. All these are topics of the film by a Howard County native.

From Baltimore, to the rest of the country, what’s happening in our communities deserves a closer look.

“I see kids when they see me in uniform, they go out of their way to say at the top of their lungs, ‘I hate the police! Can’t stand the police.’ They used to love us, what happened?”

That’s one of the issues haunting Howard County native A.J. Ali, who directed and produced “Walking While Black: Love Is The Answer.”

This past weekend, his film was screened in Ellicott City.

It was brought to the theater by Congressman Cummings.

“A lot of times we refuse to talk about them because we are afraid somebody’s going to be called a racist or they’re just uncomfortable,” said Cummings.

No matter your race, community, or bias, this work shines an uncomfortable spotlight. But that’s the point.

“My hope is that people will see it and take it to heart and put love into action in their community,” said Ali.

“I’ve fought these issues and we don’t want our great, great grandchildren to fight the same issues,” said Cummings.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook