Truck Driver Charged For Stealing Over $19K Worth Of Shoes

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office says a man who was working for an Elkridge trucking company plead guilty to stealing a pallet of shoes worth over $19,000 dollars.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Cortney Lynn Slater from Reisterstown, plead guilty to one count of theft between $10,000-$100,000 in Howard County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Officials say it happened over the summer, on July 21, 2016, when an employee of New Penn Motor Express unpacked a trailer of five pallets of New Balance athletic shoes.

They say the employee discovered that one of the pallets was missing and reported it to a staff member, adding that he had seen Slater near the shipment that morning. Dispatch contacted Slater and ordered him to return to the terminal.

Investigators say a security manager located the truck and followed Slater to a mall parking lot. Slater allegedly then off-loaded the missing pallet behind a dumpster before returning to the terminal.

At the terminal, Slater was questioned and indicated that a co-worker asked him to take the pallet of athletic shoes and would pay him $250.00 for the theft.

A sentencing date has been set for May 15, 2017. Slater remains free on bond.

