WEATHER BLOG: New Season Jumps Into High Gear

Hi Everyone,

I hope you were able to get out and enjoy Saturday afternoon’s mild weather. If not you will have another chance today with a forecast high of 72°. And tomorrow you will have another chance, with Partly Sunny skies, and a forecast high of 75°. Though tomorrow we will have showers, or even a thunderstorm, come in with a cold front passing across the region tomorrow afternoon. ( I am pretty sure the weather will be fine during tomorrow afternoons lunch hour so you can grab some “me time.”)

Behind that cold from no immediate downturn in temps. Wed 65°, then into the mid to upper 50’s to round out the week. But Spring IS here and we will see a rise back into the mid 60’s next weekend. Some rain today. Some rain tomorrow. And some rain Friday. All this adds up to good news for the new season really jumping into high gear in the Mid-Atlantic! ENJOY!

MB!