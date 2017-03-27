Youngest Of Suspects In Arnesha Bowers’ Murder, Found Guilty Of Robbery, No Other Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Raeshawn Rivers, a 16-year-old suspect in the killing of Arnesha Bowers, has reportedly been found guilty of robbery, and acquitted of murder, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun.

Rivers is the youngest of the suspects in the murder case of the 16-year-old girl, who was killed in her home in June 2015. This comes Monday evening, following the second trial for Rivers.

Rivers was previously acquitted of first-degree murder in December. Jurors were deadlocked after they indicated on November 30 they were having trouble coming to a unanimous verdict on all counts facing him, including murder, as well as including conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery, and false imprisonment.

The Sun reports that Rivers was tried as an adult, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, with a sentencing to be held in July.

Rivers attorney, Roya Hanna, said she plans to seek that Rivers be Rivers be transferred back to juvenile court.

It was June of 2015 when Rivers and two men hatched a plot to steal from 16-year-old Arnesha Bowers. But once inside her grandmother’s home in Northeast Baltimore, it all went tragically and terribly wrong.

Bowers was beaten, strangled, raped and set on fire. Although Rivers himself did not kill her, jurors were to decide whether he participated in the felony crimes that led to her murder, and thus, was responsible.

Jurors were several taped statements Rivers gave to police, and asked for speakers, presumably to listen to them again during deliberations.

Adonay Dixon, the 24-year-0ld friend of Rivers is already serving 50 years in prison for the killing, after he and 22-year-old John Childs plead guilty in November.

Bowers was a promising student at City College High School. The brutality of her murder stunned the city.

