Best Upcoming Charity Events In Baltimore

By Nelson Barnes II Giving back to others is what makes Baltimore a charming and warm place to be. The Baltimore area plays hosts to many charitable events including walks, festivals, and galas that benefit organizations that look out for animals, veterans and more.

2017 Chamber Of Ravens Nest Bull Roast

www.columbusgardens.com Columbus Gardens4301 Klosterman Ave.Nottingham, MD 21236(410) 256-2737 Date: April 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. The Chamber of Ravens Nest is a network of organizations of Raven’s fans that want to give back to their community. The latest charitable fundraiser comes in the Bull Roast. The roast will provide an open bar, silent auction, Chinese auction and a prize wheel. They will also be serving delicious foods such as Maryland crab soup, pit beef, pit ham, pit turkey, steamed shrimp and oysters on a half shell and a taco bar. Tickets are $50 for the exciting event.

Brigance Brigade Foundation Annual 5.7k Race In Baltimore

www.brigancebrigade.org Canton Waterfront Park3001 Boston St.Baltimore, MD 21224(410) 396-7931 Date: April 30, 2017 at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017 is the day for the 4th annual BBF 5.7k Championship Race at the Canton Waterfront. This is a race for ALS in order to honor former Baltimore Raven O.J.Brigance’s 10 year anniversary of his ALS diagnosis. Event participants can run or walk and the event will raise funds for families affected by ALS. Kids can get involved in the fun too, with participation in the fun run for $10. Be sure to register early in order to get a good head start!

2nd Annual GBMC Walk A Mile in Her Shoes

www.gbmc.org Greater Baltimore Medical Center6701 North Charles St.Towson, MD 21204(443) 849-2012 Date: April 22,2017 at 8 p.m. On Saturday, April 22 GBMC will host their 2nd annual GBMC Walk A Mile in Her Shoes. This is a walk that brings awareness to domestic abuse and sexual violence. Getting involved in this fundraiser provides support for the Sexual Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence programs at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Men and women are invited to walk in heels, but it is not a requirement. This event starts off with a pre-party and prizes with food.

SBLC’s Gala

www.caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore Horseshoe Casino Baltimore1525 Russell St.Baltimore, MD 21230(844) 777-7463 Date: April 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. The South Baltimore Learning Center is planning a gala-style event for future learners. The main mission of The South Baltimore Learning Center (SLBC) is to improve adults learning abilities as well as career preparation services. With the SBLC in its 25th year of operation, the gala is an opportunity to show the growth for the organization. Also, this event is a great opportunity to expand the community with more opportunities to contribute to an amazing milestone.