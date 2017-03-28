Baltimore Says Goodbye To Cardinal William Keeler

BALTIMORE (AP) — Funeral services are planned for Cardinal William Keeler, who headed Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years.
Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86.
Keeler’s body will lie in repose at Baltimore’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday morning. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday afternoon.
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will celebrate the Mass and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, will give the homily.
You can watch Cardinal Keeler’s funeral Mass at 2 p.m. today, live on WJZ’s Decades channel (Comcast 201, Verizon Fios 483, over the air 13.2 ) OR stream at this link: cbsloc.al/2ljW9jO
