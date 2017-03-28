WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2 | Streaming on CBSbaltimore.com

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Says Goodbye To Cardinal William Keeler

March 28, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: cardinal william keeler

BALTIMORE (AP) — Funeral services are planned for Cardinal William Keeler, who headed Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years.

Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86.

Keeler’s body will lie in repose at Baltimore’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday morning. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday afternoon.

Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will celebrate the Mass and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, will give the homily.

You can watch Cardinal Keeler’s funeral Mass at 2 p.m. today, live on WJZ’s Decades channel (Comcast 201, Verizon Fios 483, over the air 13.2 ) OR stream at this link: cbsloc.al/2ljW9jO

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia