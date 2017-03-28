Dallas TSA Pat Down Of Boy With Special Needs Goes Viral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a boy getting a pat-down by the TSA at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has gone viral, being viewed nearly 6 million times, after his mom says the family was “treated like dogs.”

Jennifer Williamson posted the video on her Facebook page Sunday.

She says the 13-year-old suffers from sensory processing disorder, which is why she asked if he could be screened in another way.

But, after they found a laptop in his backpack when they went through a scanning machine, they insisted on the pat-down, she says.

According to Williamson, the family spent about an hour at the checkpoint and missed their flight.

“I believe he was patted down excessively,” Williamson told CBS This Morning. “They went over his sensitive areas, a little more than necessary, especially given that he wasn’t wearing bulky clothing or anything like that.”

New TSA procedures took effect on March 2, according to CBS This Morning. Their report says “the administration consolidated different variations of the pat down into one uniform standardized procedure using enhanced security measures. The change is partly the result of an undercover audit in 2015 by the Inspector General’s Office of Homeland Security that revealed major lapses in security.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook