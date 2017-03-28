Harbaugh Says He’s Open To Bringing Anquan Boldin Back

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he would be for bringing back free-agent wide receiver Anquan Boldin. However, that’s if Boldin wants to return to the Ravens.
“I do believe he can still play at the highest level,” Harbaugh said.
Boldin played in Baltimore from 2010 through 2012. In the Wild Card Round of the 2012 Playoffs, Boldin had one of his best postseason performances as a Raven. He also set a franchise record of 145 receiving yards in a postseason game. Boldin got his first championship title as a Raven when they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
In 2013, Boldin was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2016, Boldin signed with the Detroit Lions.
