Jon Gosselin Will Perform As Part Of Male Stripper Show In Atlantic City

March 28, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, TLC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jon Gosselin, the father from the TLC hit show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” tells ETOnline.com that he will soon become part of a male entertainment show at Caesar’s Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City.

Gosselin current works there as a DJ and does some promotion, as well.

But now he’s in uncharted territory as part of the Men Untamed Revue Show.

He exclusively revealed to ET that his first night is April 1.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” he added. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

But when asked if stripping was something he ever imagined himself doing, he responded, “No way!”

