Local Breweries Rally Against Legislation Affecting Taproom Hours

March 28, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Breweries

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland breweries rally against legislation they believe could hurt their profits and ability to hire employees.

The Brewers Association of Maryland and State Comptroller Peter Franchot attended the event at Key Brewing in Dundalk Tuesday.

A proposed bill would increase the amount of beer taprooms are allowed to sell.

But it also decreases the hours breweries can be open. Many craft breweries worry that section of the bill would cut into profits and and make it harder for them to employ as many people.

