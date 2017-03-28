WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass Now, On WJZ's Decades Channel (Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2) Or Click Here To Stream Live

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Senate Passes Planned Parenthood Funding Bill

March 28, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Planned Parenthood

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure that would direct state funds to continue family planning services provided by Planned Parenthood has been approved by the legislature.

The Senate voted 32-15 for a bill that already has cleared the House.

The bill would direct $2 million in the state’s Medicaid budget to family planning services provided by Planned Parenthood, as well as another $700,000 from the state’s general fund, if funding were cut by the federal government.

Supporters submitted the legislation out of concern that Republicans in Congress would cut such funding in the GOP health care bill that was pulled last week. Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with the bill in case the funds are jeopardized in the future.

Planned Parenthood has 10 health centers in Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia