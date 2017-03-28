Maryland Senate Passes Planned Parenthood Funding Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure that would direct state funds to continue family planning services provided by Planned Parenthood has been approved by the legislature.
The Senate voted 32-15 for a bill that already has cleared the House.
The bill would direct $2 million in the state’s Medicaid budget to family planning services provided by Planned Parenthood, as well as another $700,000 from the state’s general fund, if funding were cut by the federal government.
Supporters submitted the legislation out of concern that Republicans in Congress would cut such funding in the GOP health care bill that was pulled last week. Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with the bill in case the funds are jeopardized in the future.
Planned Parenthood has 10 health centers in Maryland.
