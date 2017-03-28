WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass Now, On WJZ's Decades Channel (Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2) Or Click Here To Stream Live

Nationals: Trump Declined Invite For Opening Day 1st Pitch

March 28, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: President Trump, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.

A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week’s game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.

Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.

President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.

