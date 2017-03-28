Orioles Acquire RHP Alec Asher From Phillies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired RHP Alec Asher from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Asher, 25, has gone 32-33 with a 3.39 ERA (196 ER/520.2 IP) and 466 strikeouts over 110 career minor league games (89 starts). He made five starts with the Phillies last season, going 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA (7 ER/27.2 IP) and went 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA (5 ER/29.1 IP) over four starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2016. Asher was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft by the Texas Rangers.