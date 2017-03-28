WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2 | Streaming on CBSbaltimore.com

Police: 2 Miami Officers Wounded In ‘Ambush-Style’ Shooting

March 28, 2017 7:00 AM

 

MIAMI (AP) — Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in what authorities called “an ambush-style” shooting.

Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city’s north side. The officers were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says fellow officers used a pickup truck to bring their wounded colleagues to the hospital. Perez says they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

A news release sent Tuesday morning says one officer was shot in the leg and the other was hit in the arm. Authorities say at least one of the officers returned fire.

No suspects were arrested. Perez urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

