Police Will Not Release Body Cam Footage In Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have announced they will not release the body camera footage in the case of a man who was shot and killed by a Baltimore Police officer while he was holding two children at knifepoint.

The department plans to show members of the press some of the footage, but it will not be releasing it publicly, according to BPD spokesman T.J. Smith.

“I’m tasked with making tough decisions and we believe this decision is in the best interest of the one-year-old and four-year-old victims,” Smith wrote in an email sent to media members Tuesday morning. “The gut-wrenching screams from these young children are not for public consumption. However, in our effort of transparency, we will allow the media to view/hear the Body Worn Camera footage, take notes, and then collect sound in the form of a press conference.”

The incident was described as a drug-fueled SWAT situation, and it played out in a North Fulton Avenue home Friday morning.

A 39-year-old man barricaded himself in a bedroom holding his two young relatives hostage.

Police tell WJZ the man involved was not the father of the children, but rather a homeless relative who had been allowed to spend the night in the home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

