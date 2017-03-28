WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2 | Streaming on CBSbaltimore.com

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Rick Dempsey On The Orioles Roster Picture Clearing Up As Opening Day Approaches

March 28, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, MASN Sports, mlb, opening Day

Rick Dempsey is a former Oriole who now is a part of the MASN gameday broadcasts.

Rick joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles roster becoming more clear as Opening Day approaches.

Rick started by talking about Trey Mancini and whether he’ll make the team or not saying “they’re going to find a spot for him, this kid has been so impressive he is just a pure hitter…this guy is special he really is special and they have to find a spot for him, they’ll make something work to get him on the ball club he’s earned it.” As for the pitching staff and his thoughts on how they’ll perform this year Rick said “well you just never know about that for so many years there are question marks with everybody, but the right guys are doing the right things right now…Aquino is putting himself in position to help us and Welington Castillo is a hard worker and this guy has made a lot of improvements already.”

Rick also talked about the Orioles no longer being able to sneak up on teams, and the team having everything you need to win.

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia