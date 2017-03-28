Rick Dempsey On The Orioles Roster Picture Clearing Up As Opening Day Approaches

Rick Dempsey is a former Oriole who now is a part of the MASN gameday broadcasts.

Rick joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles roster becoming more clear as Opening Day approaches.

Rick started by talking about Trey Mancini and whether he’ll make the team or not saying “they’re going to find a spot for him, this kid has been so impressive he is just a pure hitter…this guy is special he really is special and they have to find a spot for him, they’ll make something work to get him on the ball club he’s earned it.” As for the pitching staff and his thoughts on how they’ll perform this year Rick said “well you just never know about that for so many years there are question marks with everybody, but the right guys are doing the right things right now…Aquino is putting himself in position to help us and Welington Castillo is a hard worker and this guy has made a lot of improvements already.”

Rick also talked about the Orioles no longer being able to sneak up on teams, and the team having everything you need to win.