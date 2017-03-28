Trump Signs Executive Order Dismantling Environmental Regulations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations to fight climate change that were implemented under the Obama administration.
CBS News reports this order wound stop the core of President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan. The order “directs the EPA to suspend, revise, or rescind the Clean Power Plan,” which limits carbon emissions at coal-fired power plants.
The executive order also lifts the moratorium on federal coal leasing, rescinds restrictions on hydraulic fracking, and eliminates the National Environmental Policy Act, a set of guidelines for agencies to consider climate change into their decision making process.
It also mandates that every agency conduct a 180-day review that identifies all regulations and rules that “impede” energy production.
