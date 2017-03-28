WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

UMD Police Looking To Identify People Of Interest in Artwork Theft At UMUC

March 28, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: artwork stolen, UMUC, University of Maryland Police Department

College Park, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police are investigating an artwork theft at University of Maryland University College in January and looking for help identifying people of interest related to the investigation.

Police have released a photo of three individuals that they need help identifying.

college park theft1 UMD Police Looking To Identify People Of Interest in Artwork Theft At UMUC

The University of Maryland Police Department says the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the theft. The art was stolen on January 25 but was later recovered.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Det. Bradley at 301-405-3555 or by e-mail, investigations@umpd.umd.edu.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia