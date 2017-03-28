UMD Police Looking To Identify People Of Interest in Artwork Theft At UMUC

College Park, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police are investigating an artwork theft at University of Maryland University College in January and looking for help identifying people of interest related to the investigation.
Police have released a photo of three individuals that they need help identifying.
The University of Maryland Police Department says the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the theft. The art was stolen on January 25 but was later recovered.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Det. Bradley at 301-405-3555 or by e-mail, investigations@umpd.umd.edu.