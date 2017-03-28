Van Hollen, Cardin To Vote Against Gorsuch Nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland’s senators say they’ll vote against the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats, said in statements Tuesday that they will oppose Gorsuch’s nomination.

Cardin says he’s “greatly troubled” by Gorsuch’s record. He says he found examples of Gorsuch “putting corporate interests before working Americans, showing hostility to agency decisions that protect our environment, disregard for women’s health, marginalizing students with disabilities and many more troubling decisions.” He says Gorsuch wouldn’t be an independent check on President Donald Trump.

Van Hollen says Gorsuch “consistently sides with powerful special interests against the rights of individuals, workers, and consumers.”

Senate Democrats forced a delay in a Judiciary Committee vote on Gorsuch, pushing it back to April 3.

