Weather Blog: Rain, Thunder & Sun

March 28, 2017 9:15 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Weather Blog. Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A day with some rain, some thunder and some sun as well.  We did manage to hit 70 degrees again today.

Tomorrow a drier breezy day will bring plenty of sunshine and very pleasant conditons.

Our next chance of rain, along with coler temperatures will begin later Thursday night and last into early Saturday morning.

Sunshine and pleasant conditions will come our way later Saturday afternoon and Sunday as well.

Tomorrow will be, by far,the nicest day this week.

