WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2 | Streaming on CBSbaltimore.com

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

WEATHER BLOG: Spring Has Sprung

March 28, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!
This morning it felt, smelt, and sounded like Spring. Yeah I know on your Hallmark calendar it said Spring on March 20th. But with all seasons there is a couple of weeks lag behind the Solstice, or Equinox, in the feel of the new season. Because of overnight rain, and humidity, you could feel it mild, no chill rising from the ground. With that rain you could smell the Earth. And I heard the “peppers”, the tree frogs, in a marshy area I pass on the way to work.
On an Astrological note we are NOW firmly in Spring. On the Spring Equinox the Sun enters the house of Aries. The New Moon lags behind due to its 29 day cycle. The New Moon happened late on the 26th. It entered the house of Aries. The sun and the moon are now both in synch. Spring is here according to the Zodiac.
Clouds, and sun. Showers and thundershowers. Today we will have a high of 69°. Enjoy this SPRING day. Because it really is! NICE!
MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia