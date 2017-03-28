WEATHER BLOG: Spring Has Sprung

Hi Everyone!

This morning it felt, smelt, and sounded like Spring. Yeah I know on your Hallmark calendar it said Spring on March 20th. But with all seasons there is a couple of weeks lag behind the Solstice, or Equinox, in the feel of the new season. Because of overnight rain, and humidity, you could feel it mild, no chill rising from the ground. With that rain you could smell the Earth. And I heard the “peppers”, the tree frogs, in a marshy area I pass on the way to work.

On an Astrological note we are NOW firmly in Spring. On the Spring Equinox the Sun enters the house of Aries. The New Moon lags behind due to its 29 day cycle. The New Moon happened late on the 26th. It entered the house of Aries. The sun and the moon are now both in synch. Spring is here according to the Zodiac.

Clouds, and sun. Showers and thundershowers. Today we will have a high of 69°. Enjoy this SPRING day. Because it really is! NICE!

MB!