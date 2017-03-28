Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Baltimore City

Baltimore (WJZ) – Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Baltimore City.
Police say at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Esther Place for reports of a cutting. Officers found a 34-year old woman suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen. She was then taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses have reported hearing the victim scream and then saw an unknown Hispanic male fleeing on foot. Police say the Hispanic man looked to be in his 20’s, stood six foot tall and was wearing a red shirt.
Homicide detectives are now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410)- 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook