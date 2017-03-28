WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2 | Streaming on CBSbaltimore.com

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Baltimore City

March 28, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Fatal Stabbing

Baltimore (WJZ) – Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Baltimore City.

Police say at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Esther Place for reports of a cutting. Officers found a 34-year old woman suffering from a stab wound to her abdomen. She was then taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses have reported hearing the victim scream and then saw an unknown Hispanic male fleeing on foot. Police say the Hispanic man looked to be in his 20’s, stood six foot tall and was wearing a red shirt.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410)- 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

