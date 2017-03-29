Charges Dropped For Maintenance Man In Sex-For-Repairs Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second maintenance worker accused of demanding sex in return for repairs has had his charges dropped.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office confirms charges against Charles Coleman were dropped Wednesday.

Charges were also dropped for the other suspect in this case, Doug Hussy, after a woman who had accused him did not appear in court to testify. The two former handymen did work for Baltimore public housing.

The accusations against Coleman and Hussy were among several raised by female public housing tenants in 2015 that led to a class-action lawsuit. The city housing authority settled the lawsuit last year for up to $8 million.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney released the following statement:

“There are a number of variables that recently raised insurmountable problems with the provability of these cases. Our office will continue to support these victims as they continue their journey to recovery from these humiliating experiences.”

