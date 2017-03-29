WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Craft Brewer Bill To Get Senate Hearing

March 29, 2017 12:04 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland bill that has craft brewers worried about potential restrictions is getting a hearing in a state Senate committee.

The bill goes before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday in Annapolis.

Craft brewers say they are concerned about the bill as it’s currently drafted. That’s because it would shorten the hours they can be open.

Brewers also say the measure would restrict a brewery to selling only beer it produces on site under its own label.

Comptroller Peter Franchot is scheduled to testify against the bill, out of concern it will hurt the craft beer industry in the state.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia