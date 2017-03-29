Craft Brewer Bill To Get Senate Hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland bill that has craft brewers worried about potential restrictions is getting a hearing in a state Senate committee.

The bill goes before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday in Annapolis.

Craft brewers say they are concerned about the bill as it’s currently drafted. That’s because it would shorten the hours they can be open.

Brewers also say the measure would restrict a brewery to selling only beer it produces on site under its own label.

Comptroller Peter Franchot is scheduled to testify against the bill, out of concern it will hurt the craft beer industry in the state.

