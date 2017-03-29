Family Dog Discovers Fire in Md. Home; Alerts Occupant to Escape

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The State Fire Marshal says a family dog alerted the son of the owner of a Harford County house about a kitchen fire.
In the 1900 block of Harbinger Trail, Damontre McLeod was home alone in his bedroom when the family dog began scratching and pawing at the door.
When McLeod opened the door, he saw smoke and later discovered a fire in the kitchen in the area of the microwave.
He left the home and called 911.
The fire department was able to contain the fire to the kitchen.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook