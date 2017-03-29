Haynie: Gausman Is Ready To Roll For The Orioles

Manager Buck Showalter made the announcement on Monday that Kevin Gausman would be the 2017 Opening Day starter for the Baltimore Orioles. Due to Chris Tillman’s shoulder woes, the Birds needed someone to take the post on April 3 against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

Showalter chose the 2012 first-round pick out of LSU for the honor.

Gausman, who joined Ross Grimsley and yours truly on 105.7 The Fan Tuesday morning, did admit that he prepared himself for a scenario in which he didn’t get that call. Now that it’s official, he definitely seems to be up to the challenge.

The addition of a slider to his pitch repertoire is one the reasons Gausman is optimistic about the upcoming season. The reemergence of the slider also has Gausman confident that he will fare much better against right-handed hitters that he did in 2016 (.288 BAA).

Still possessing a power fastball, the 26-year old has become much more comfortable with his secondary pitches. With experience, Gausman has learned that he can get batters out with more than a 98 MPH heater.

I have predicted–multiple times–that Gausman and fellow righty Dylan Bundy will combine for 30 wins for Baltimore in 2017. Can this be a reality? There is no denying that both have the skills to succeed. With the season less than a week away, we’ll start getting answers soon enough.

They are the top two starters in the Orioles rotation coming out of Florida. This could be the season in which they pitch up to that status.