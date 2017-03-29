WJZ BREAKING: Driver strikes Capitol Police cruiser near Capitol building, taken into custody

Man Arrested After Threatening Officer On Facebook

March 29, 2017 11:11 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is charged with making written threats to kill a law enforcement officer.

First Coast News (http://fcnews.tv/2nLouRa ) reports 45-year-old Johnny Joe Addison posted on Facebook about a specific Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer, threatening him. Addison was arrested Sunday.

According to an arrest report, a concerned citizen contacted authorities about the Facebook posts. The report says that one of Addison’s posts said he would break the officer’s “entire face” and that he would fight the officer “till one of us dies.”

The officer told investigators he’s caught Addison panhandling and trespassing several times.

Detectives matched Addison’s driver’s license photo to his Facebook picture. The officer also identified him.

No attorney is listed for Addison. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

