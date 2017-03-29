WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Man Gets Life Sentence in Fatal Shootings Over Parking Space

March 29, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was convicted of killing two men because they parked in a space in front of his house in Baltimore has been sentenced to life without parole.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 36-year-old Dennis Padgett was sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say in January 2015, Padgett argued with 47-year-old Robert Thomas and 40-year-old Troy Preston after finding his parking space occupied.

Authorities say Padgett, armed with a handgun and rifle, shot Preston four times in the head. Police say Padgett chased Thomas, shot him once in the back, and several more times after he fell to the ground.

A jury in December convicted Padgett of first-degree murder in Thomas’ death, and manslaughter for killing Preston.

