Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Prince George’s County

March 29, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Pedestrian Collision, Prince George's County Police

UPPER MARLBORO (WJZ) – A man is killed after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.

Authorities say just after 7 p.m.  the man was involved in a minor crash on Route 301 and got out to check the damage. That’s when a passing car struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did stop and remain at the scene. He was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital. No word on his condition. Multiple witnesses are said to have stopped at the scene and were later interviewed by State Troopers.

So far, police have not released the name of the victim. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

The cause of both crashes remains under investigation.

