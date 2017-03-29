WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Freshman Forward Micah Thomas To Transfer

March 29, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Freshman Forward, Maryland, micah thomas, Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – University of Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon announced today that freshman forward Micah Thomas will transfer.

Thomas, a native of Memphis, Tenn., signed with Maryland April 27, 2016 and redshirted for the Terps during his freshman season.

“We appreciate Micah’s contributions to our basketball program over the past year,” Turgeon said. “We wish him the very best as he continues on with his collegiate career.”

A three-star recruit out of Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) and Briarcrest Christian (Eads, Tenn.), Thomas earned Mr. Basketball honors in Tennessee’s 2-AA division.

“I want to thank Coach Turgeon and the staff for providing me an opportunity to play at the University of Maryland,” Thomas said. “I grew personally and learned a lot both on and off the court. However, I feel it is in my best interest both academically and athletically to pursue another opportunity.”

