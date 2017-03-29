Motorcyclist Crashes While Fleeing From Police; Injures Self, 1 Other

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charges are pending for a 48-year-old motorcyclist who was injured during a crash Wednesday morning, as police say he was fleeing from an officer.

Maryland State Police report the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m., near the intersection of MD Route 27 and Hahn Rd.

Troopers found that a 2013 Subaru was struck in the side by a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was fleeing from police.

The driver of the Subaru was taken by ambulance to the Carroll Hospital Center, while the motorcyclist, identified as Robert M. Lee, was taken by MSP helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Further investigation into the crash showed that Lee was fleeing from a Westminster Police Department officer just before the crash.

The officer reportedly clocked Lee going 56 mph in a 30 mph zone along North Center St.

When the officer tried to pull Lee over, he refused. Lee continued to flee, eventually running a red light along Rt. 27, near Hahn Rd., hitting a Subaru that was turning left onto Rt. 27.

No charges have been filed at this time, but are pending against Lee.

Troopers also found Lee was driving on an expired license, did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, and the registration plate was not registered to that motorcycle.

