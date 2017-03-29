Opening Day Starter Kevin Gausman Is Ready For The First Pitch

Pitchers know how to talk to other pitchers the best, so former Oriole left hander Ross Grimsley sat in with Bob Haynie to ask Kevin Gausman about his preparation for Opening Day.
Gausman has been practicing a few new pitches. He said, “I think I have a better feel for my curve ball and I’m also going to be throwing a slider also this year too. I’m feeling really good about it and I think I’ll feel more comfortable against right handed hitters this year than I probably ever have.”
Hear even more about his spring training and his view of being the first Oriole to toe the rubber at Camden Yards in 2017.