WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Opening Day Starter Kevin Gausman Is Ready For The First Pitch

March 29, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Kevin Gausman, mlb

Pitchers know how to talk to other pitchers the best, so former Oriole left hander Ross Grimsley sat in with Bob Haynie to ask Kevin Gausman about his preparation for Opening Day.

Gausman has been practicing a few new pitches. He said, “I think I have a better feel for my curve ball and I’m also going to be throwing a slider also this year too. I’m feeling really good about it and I think I’ll feel more comfortable against right handed hitters this year than I probably ever have.”

Hear even more about his spring training and his view of being the first Oriole to toe the rubber at Camden Yards in 2017.
More from Vinny & Haynie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia