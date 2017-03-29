Police Searching For Missing Man With Alzheimer’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.
Thomas Williams Edwards was last seen on Tuesday, according to police, at 7:30 a.m., in the 3400 block of Kenyon Ave.
Edwards was last seen wearing a black cap, blue sweatpants, a green long sleeve shirt, and blue shoes.
Anyone with information about Edwards is asked to call the Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.
