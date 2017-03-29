Security System & First Responders Save Life of Baltimore Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A desperate call for help may have been a life-saver for one 54-year-old West Baltimore woman.

She collapsed during a seizure and says she’s alive to talk about it thanks to a group of heroes.

The first responders were just doing their jobs. Like they do every day. But this time they got to see how much of a difference they really make.

Monica Barksdale fought back tears as she listened to her own cries for help.

She made the call on January 21, alone in her West Baltimore home. The two-time stroke survivor was having a seizure. Dizzy and desperate, she pressed her security alarm.

“I know what I wanted to say but it wasn’t coming out because of the blood filling up in my throat,” Barksdale said.

The ADT operator called 911 and moments later, Baltimore City fire fighters and paramedics arrived, and forced themselves in through a window, finding Barksdale already unconscious.

Barksdale says she’s thankful she had a second alarm on the top floor because she says they was no way she would have made it down the stairs without hurting herself.

“I know I would have died,” she said.

She survived and is thanking those who saved her.

“Just good to know that she’s actually okay,” said the 911 operator.

ADT donated $5000 to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation and awarded all of the first responders with a token of appreciation.

“He saved my life and he didn’t break my nails,” Barksdale said.

“It always does me good to know that I affect somebody’s life in a positive way,” said EMT fire fighter Kyle D. Johnson.

“Everybody stepped up together and saved me or I wouldn’t be here to tell my story,” Barksdale said.

Right before this happened, she was planning to disconnect the service to save money. She says glad she didn’t go through with it.

The Baltimore City Fire Foundation, offers financial support to families of fire fighters and paramedics who suffer serious injury or death.

