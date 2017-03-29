Teen Arrested After Pregnant Woman’s SUV Carjacked On Her Way Home From Work

WJZ BREAKING: Driver strikes Capitol Police cruiser near Capitol building, taken into custody

March 29, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after police say he carjacked the SUV of a pregnant woman.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m., the 31-year-old victim said she was driving home from work when she noticed a man inside the vehicle with her.

She pulled over in the 2500 block of Greenmount Avenue and told the suspect to get out. He refused and, after a brief struggle, the woman got out of the car and the suspect drove away.

During their investigation, detectives from the Baltimore Police Citywide Robbery Unit identified 19-year old Cody Werts as the suspect. Werts was later arrested after being seen by officers driving the victim’s vehicle.

It is not yet known when the suspect first entered the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Werts, of the 2300 block of Charles Street, is charged with robbery, assault, and theft.

