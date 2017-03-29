WJZ BREAKING: Driver strikes Capitol Police cruiser near Capitol building, taken into custody

UK Triggers Article 50, Brexit Process Officially Begins

March 29, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Brexit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brexit process officially began Wednesday as the United Kingdom formally triggered Article 50, CBS News reports.

The process is expected to take two years and cost as much as $65 billion.

The referendum to leave the European Union was narrowly passed in June 2016, and British Prime Minister Theresa May signed an official letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

“There is no reason to pretend that this is a happy day, neither in Brussels, nor in London,” Tusk wrote in a statement. “After all, most Europeans, including almost half the British voters wish that we would stay together, not drift apart. As for me I will not pretend that I am happy today.”

