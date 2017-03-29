WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

WEATHER BLOG: March Comes In Like A Lamb, Out Like A Lamb

March 29, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

It is the last HUMPDAAY of March. Almost done with the month. So did march come in like a Lion, and is it going out like a Lamb, or vice-versa? I think it came in like a Lamb, and is leaving the same way. You?

Yesterday we got to 70°, today 65°. Tomorrow and Friday down to the mid 50’s. The last day of the month, Friday, we will have periods of rain, but I just do not think that qualifies as “going out like a Lion.”

The rain of yesterday, and what we will get Friday have, and will, turn this Spring ON!!!!! Have you noticed all the flowering trees, and bushes coming to life? Hopefully so. Then here comes the Spring ALLERGIES …no we know that is the end result of Springs beauty but let’s not go there yet. How about just enjoying the day!

MB!

