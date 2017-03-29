Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Baltimore Fire Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 60-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire Sunday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, City firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in the 2700 block of W. North Ave.

Fire crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the three-story home.

Firefighters discovered an unresponsive women, identified as Ok Pae Bae, during the search and was transported to an area hospital.

On Monday, at 5:29 p.m., the woman died at the area hospital. There were no reports of any other occupants inside the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

So far this year there have been 16 fire fatalities in Baltimore City.

