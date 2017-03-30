Md. Woman Selling Alt-White House Commemorative Easter Eggs To Protest Trump Policies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which would pull funds from the arts and public broadcasting, has launched a unique protest. It involves Easter eggs.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition for Natalie Rebetsky. She’s attended when both Democrats and Republicans have been in office. But she’s decided to skip it while President Trump lives there.

“I don’t feel that our current president is very inviting to families and children,” she says. “I think many of his policies say the opposite.”

Specifically, Trump’s plans to cut funding for the arts.

So what did Rebetsky do? She bought 1,000 souvenir wooden Easter eggs from the same company that supplies them for the White House’s commemorative eggs, and added her own message.

“It says ‘Protect Our Children’s Future,’ and I could offer it as an alternative to the traditional White House egg,” she says.

Using GoFundMe.com, Rebetsky is selling her “alt-eggs” from her Sykesville home for $15 each, $10 of which will go to the arts and PBS.

“This is my way of giving back,” she says.

For Rebetsky, it started with the Women’s March on Washington in January, and a first taste of activism. The budget threat to PBS gave her a cause she could support.

“I think all of us have love for our country,” she says. “We’re just expressing it in different ways.”

She says she’s sold about 500 eggs so far, and raised about $9,000, according to her GoFundMe page.

The White House was asked for a response to the alt-egg project, but declined to comment.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is scheduled for Monday, April 17.

“The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that dates to 1878,” according to Recreation.gov.

“Originally, young children in D.C. would flock to Capitol Hill every Monday after Easter for egg rolling and a day of activities. Members of Congress grew tired of the growing crowds and passed an Act of Congress which prohibited egg rolling on the Capitol grounds. The event was moved to the White House in 1878 after President Hayes was approached by young children to use his backyard to roll eggs. Nearly every Easter since, the White House has invited young children to roll eggs on the White House lawn.”

