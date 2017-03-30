WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Baltimore Police Release Surveillance Video of Armed Robbery Suspects

March 30, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, robbery suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are attempting to identify three suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 300 block of Fallsway.

At about 9:30 p.m., three men robbed the victim of several items at gunpoint in the Jonestown neighborhood and fled.

Police say the three suspects are believed to be black males in their late teens to early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia