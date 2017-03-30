Baltimore Police Release Surveillance Video of Armed Robbery Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are attempting to identify three suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 300 block of Fallsway.
At about 9:30 p.m., three men robbed the victim of several items at gunpoint in the Jonestown neighborhood and fled.
Police say the three suspects are believed to be black males in their late teens to early 20’s.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
