Community Remembers 19-Year-Old Design Student Lost To Gun Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Victorious Swift is being remembered by his loved ones this week as an ambitious student and athlete whose life was cut short by gun violence early Sunday.

He was set to graduate in just a few weeks. He was a member of the founding class at the Baltimore Design School, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Swift, who was just 19, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday near Mondawmin Mall.

Police believe it was a robbery gone wrong. They are still investigating the case, but they say it was a dimly lit area with no cameras.

The only description of the suspect is “dark skinned male.”

A small memorial has been set up for Swift at Tioga Parkway and Reisterstown Road, where he was murdered.

Swift has no criminal record, was involved in his community, & set to graduate in just a few weeks. #WJZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) March 30, 2017

The Baltimore Algebra Project posted on its Facebook page that the city has “lost an organizer, son, brother,student, and boxer to gun violence.”

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta will have more on this story tonight.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook