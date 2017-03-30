Everything You Need To Know About Orioles Opening Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced all of their plans for the first home game of the 2017 season, Monday, April 3, at 3:05 p.m. ET against the Toronto Blue Jays.

PREGAME FUN & PREGAME CEREMONIES

To allow fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of Opening Day, the entire ballpark will open at noon on Monday. Each fan will receive a 2017 schedule magnet at the gates. Musical groups will entertain fans on Eutaw Street and the main concourses.

PLAYER INTRODUCTIONS

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:30 p.m., when pregame ceremonies will begin. MASN broadcaster Jim Hunter will serve as emcee for the pregame festivities.

In a continuation of the Opening Day tradition, Orioles players and coaches will be introduced prior to the game. Orioles players will run through the center field gate on an orange carpet and take their places between first and second base. Manager Buck Showalter, coaches, and staff will be introduced from the Orioles dugout. Members of the Blue Jays will be announced and will run from their dugout to line up between second and third base.

For the 24th consecutive season, one fan will be chosen to represent all Orioles fans as the team’s “10th man.” The fan will be introduced as a part of the Orioles starting lineup during the pregame ceremonies.

NATIONAL ANTHEM AND GOD BLESS AMERICA

American tenor Richard Troxell will perform the Canadian National Anthem and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Troxell will also sing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch. This year marks the 11th time he has performed the National Anthem on Orioles Opening Day.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH

Longtime Orioles Radio Network broadcaster Fred Manfra will join new Mayor of the City of Baltimore Catherine Pugh and Maryland State Senator Bobby Zirkin in throwing out simultaneous ceremonial first pitches. Manfra recently retired from full-time broadcasting duties after 24 years with the Orioles Radio Network.

SILVER SLUGGER AWARD PRESENTATION FOR TRUMBO

2016 Silver Slugger Award recipient Mark Trumbo will receive his award from a Louisville Slugger representative during a special pregame ceremony. Trumbo was voted as one of three American League outfielders to receive a Silver Slugger Award, marking the first time in his career that he has won this award. The Orioles have now had 12 different players win a Silver Slugger Award and 21 total winners.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE POLICY

The Orioles have one of the most fan-friendly food policies in professional sports. Outside food and beverages may be brought into Oriole Park, subject to the following guidelines:

No hard-sided coolers, thermoses, glass bottles, cans, or alcoholic beverages are permitted into the ballpark. Fans must leave these items in their vehicles before entering the ballpark.

Non-alcoholic beverages in plastic bottles are permitted into the park. All items will be checked at the gates and any beverage that has been opened or partially consumed prior to entry is subject to confiscation if it is thought to contain alcohol. In addition, no plastic or paper cups of beverages are permitted into the park at the entry gates.

SOCIAL MEDIA ON OPENING DAY

Fans are encouraged to use social media while at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to share their Opening Day experiences with friends and followers. By using the hashtag #Birdland on Twitter and on Instagram, fans can have their tweets and/or photos selected to appear on the Oriole Park video board before and during the game. Major League Baseball and New Era are also encouraging fans to share photographs with their #CapsOn across social media platforms on Opening Day.

ORIOLE PARK BALLPARK APP

The Orioles have announced promotions available exclusively within the free MLB.com Ballpark mobile application at Oriole Park during the 2017 season. MLB.com Ballpark, the official app of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, offers mobile check in, social media, special offers, rewards, and exclusive content for anyone with a supported Android smartphone or iPhone.

MLB SECURITY MEASURES

All Major League Baseball teams have mandatory metal detection screening of all fans prior to entry at every ballpark. Fans are advised to allow themselves plenty of time for entry.

Fans without a bag can utilize one of several Express Lanes found at Gates A, C, F, or H to go through security. Other security measures include the following:

All items permitted into the ballpark will be inspected. No bags or items exceeding the maximum size of 16″ x 16″ x 8″ are allowed into the ballpark. Permitted items must easily fit into a 16″ x 16″ x 8″ container. Bags on wheels are prohibited.

No containers or unauthorized items can be left at any park entrance. Fans will be asked to return them to their vehicle.

No re-entry will be permitted. Once fans enter the ballpark, they will not be permitted to leave and re-enter the facility. Fans should make sure they have everything they need before entering the ballpark.

Only vehicles dropping off or picking up guests with disabilities are permitted to stop curbside at the ballpark. No other vehicles are permitted curbside, nor will fans be able to stand and wait with their vehicles.

The Orioles welcome fan support in the form of handmade banners and signs. To ensure that all fans will have an unobstructed view of the ballgame, the Orioles do not permit the hanging of banners anywhere in the ballpark. Banners may only be displayed before and after the game and between innings. Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion. The Orioles reserve the right to remove any banner at any time.

Air horns, cowbells, and other noisemakers are not permitted in the ballpark.

Firearms, knives, or weapons of any kind are not permitted at Oriole Park.

WATCH & LISTEN

You can watch the game live on WJZ Channel 13 beginning at 2 p.m. or tune in on 105.7 The Fan.

2:30 p.m.: Ceremonies Begin

3:05 p.m.: Play Ball!