Gilmor Homes Residents Outraged After ‘Sex for Repairs’ Case Dropped

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Two maintenance workers no longer face criminal charges after the City paid out millions.

The scandal drew nationwide attention to public housing in Baltimore, women accused maintenance workers of withholding repairs for sex.

RELATED: Charges Dropped For Maintenance Man In Sex-For-Repairs Case

There’s anger after the state’s attorney failed to get a criminal conviction.

Some women who live in Gilmor Homes told WJZ they feel let down by the justice system and are outraged the supervisor at the center of the scandal wants to come back to work.

“I said it was crazy. I turned the whole TV off,” said Gilmor resident Candace.

Candace couldn’t hide her disgust about former Gilmor Homes maintenance workers walking away without a single criminal conviction in the sex for repairs scandal where she lives.

“I think it’s a crock of crap, honestly, because I know who the workers are and I know that’s the truth,” Candace said.

The state’s attorney dropped charges against maintenance supervisor Charles Coleman, prosecutors had accused him of touching women inappropriately. Coleman has always denied the claims and now wants his job back.

“Yes, he wants to get back. Not only to redeem himself but also in order to put himself back in the position to be able to help those people that he enjoyed helping,” said Warren Brown, Coleman’s lawyer.

“Oh, no. No way. Definitely no way. I don’t think he should after that just happened,” said Gilmor Homes resident Leviticus Wilburn.

Wilburn says it’s just another blow to those who live here.

“The charges, they should have went further than what they did. It’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Yet others have no problem with it.

“He didn’t do anything to me. If the charges were dropped, maybe it didn’t happen,” said resident Shannah Chandler.

The City paid out almost $8 million to more than 100 women to settle their claims in the scandal.

When asked whether maintenance workers would be allowed to return, the housing authority only said their firing was independent of the criminal case.

“You should be safe in your house and community,” said Rosita Raglin, who has relatives in the community. “If he did do it, then justice should be served.”

“It’s a terrible thing. It’s hard living around here, and it’s hard to get work done,” Candace said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook