Md. School District Gets Hundreds of Hate Calls Following Rape Allegation

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland district says it’s received hundreds of hate mail and calls after a student says she was raped by an illegal immigrant inside her school.

The school board held its first meeting since this rape case captured national attention and they were on the defensive after receiving hate mail and calls from across the country.

The system said its offices have been flooded with hate mail and calls, some laced with profanities.

“To let these **** ************* in. You are cursed. You get them the **** out of this school.”

“You need to a better job protecting Americans. For god’s sake, you don’t even have someone answering the phone who speaks English.”

Rockville High is at the center of a divisive debate over illegal immigration after a 14 year old said two students raped her inside a bathroom.

One of the suspects arrested, Henry Sanchez-Milian, is an 18-year-old illegal immigrant who was allowed to attend the high school.

“People have decided to make this a political conversation about immigration. We really need to focus on the schools and on the students and helping them heal,” said Derek Turner, Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson.

The criticism isn’t only coming from outside the state of Maryland, there is a loud cry in Montgomery County for the school superintendent to resign.

“Why is it that we allow undocumented alien men to be in school with 13 year olds,” said Sharon Cohen.

“The parents are really scared about sending kids to school,” said Rui Dai.

Inside the school board’s first face-to-face with the public since the accusations surfaced, police had to step in to escort a man out.

As the rape investigation spirals into the debate over illegal immigration, counter protesters have also been vocal.

“We don’t think that’s fare to pin this on all immigrants,” said Jim Huang.

“We’ve got people with all kinds of immigration status stand here and living in this county, and I think we need to stand up for them,” said Robert Patt-Corner.

The system says it’s reviewing the security procedures in every school.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook