Maryland Black Caucus Opposes Bill to Revive Cash Bail

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is opposing a bill that would revive the role of cash bail for people in jail.
The caucus voted 31-5 on Thursday against a bill that has passed the Senate. The measure, which passed the Senate 29-18, has the support of the bail bond industry.
Del. Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the caucus, says the vote sends a strong message to the House that the caucus doesn’t want to see the measure advance.
Maryland’s highest court approved a rule change in February aimed at preventing people from being held in jail simply because they are poor. The rules would be effective July 1, unless legislation is approved to modify them.
